Zambry says higher education should not be politicised, defends admission process

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has stressed that higher education should not be politicised by any party.

He stated that students encountering issues in the university admission process have proper avenues, including the appeal process, to resolve the matter.

Zambry emphasised that education continuation for students should not become a political issue.

The minister highlighted that there is an appeal process available within the 10-day period provided for students.

He made these comments after officiating the closing of the Karisma Antarabangsa: Kenegaraan Malaysia MADANI programme.

Zambry also said the ministry remains open to addressing any shortcomings in the current admission process, which is continuously improved from time to time.

The minister expressed understanding of student aspirations to secure places in the best programmes.

His comments came in response to a complaint from a STPM top scorer who claimed denial of admission to Universiti Malaya’s accounting programme despite excellent results.

Zambry added that the government would continue to assist and safeguard the welfare of Malaysian students abroad.

He described these students as the nation’s young ambassadors who carry Malaysia’s good name through their character and conduct.

The government will continue supporting them through Education Malaysia representatives in countries including Egypt, Jordan and the United Kingdom. – Bernama