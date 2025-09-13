Zambry urges end to pressure over university student admission issues

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has urged all parties to cease applying excessive pressure regarding university admissions through the UPUOnline system.

Zambry emphasised that such pressure would only worsen the situation and called for strengthened confidence in Malaysia’s higher education system.

“The ministry is always open to good discussions and suggestions from all parties, and avoids any manipulation or interests of certain parties who are trying to worsen the situation,” he stated in a video statement.

He advised all parties to exercise caution when issuing statements about university admissions to prevent causing unnecessary anxiety.

“I always remind all parties to be cautious when issuing statements or when pushing for matters that could cause anxiety and make for an uneasy situation, especially regarding access to higher education,” he added.

The ministry provides an appeal and consultation process through UPUOnline alongside a special assistance office at its lobby for students facing application problems.

“All these issues can be resolved through the process,” Zambry affirmed, referencing statements from the Higher Education director-general and UPUOnline.

He confirmed the ministry’s commitment to resolving issues for applicants to ensure all students have opportunities to pursue higher education.

“Every year, some apply and some don’t get it. Some people get it but feel they need to make some changes. This is normal and has been done for a long time,” he noted.

Zambry cautioned against exploiting the issue for specific group objectives or political interests.

The ministry ensures fair opportunities through a system based on meritocracy, demographic distribution, and socio-economic considerations including B40 family students.

He defended the UPUOnline system’s long-standing functionality for matriculation, foundation, and STPM channels while rejecting baseless allegations of damage. – Bernama