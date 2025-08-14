Cancel rally in Kepala Batas - IGP

KEPALA BATAS: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has called for the cancellation of a rally scheduled in Bertam, Kepala Batas, Penang, to prevent potential clashes between opposing groups.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail emphasised the importance of public safety and community well-being.

“PDRM has taken note of the rally planned for Aug 14, 2025, in Bertam, Kepala Batas,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Khalid confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the viral incident involving the Jalur Gemilang being hoisted upside down.

A total of 38 police reports were filed nationwide, with 17 in Penang and 21 in other states.

He added that action is being taken against those who recorded and shared the video under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The investigation papers were submitted to the Penang Public Prosecutor’s Office last Monday and are currently under review.

Mohd Khalid reiterated PDRM’s commitment to transparent and lawful investigations to uphold peace.

“The public is urged to avoid speculation that could disrupt the investigation process,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to provide accurate and verified information to assist police efforts. - Bernama