PETALING JAYA: A total of 142 photographs related to the case of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, including images of the boy wearing a disposable diaper, were submitted as evidence in the Sessions Court today during the trial of his parents, who are facing charges of neglecting their autistic son.

Detective Cpl Mohamad Hirwan Arifin, 45, a photographer from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, confirmed the images depicting the victim’s injuries on various parts of his body, as well as several of his personal belongings.

As deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian presented the photographs to Mohamad Hirwan, who is the first prosecution witness, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and his wife, Ismanira Abdul Manaf were seen sobbing in the dock.

The proceedings were briefly adjourned when Zaim Ikhwan requested to use the washroom.

Once the proceedings resumed, Mohamad Hirwan testified that on Dec 7, 2023, he was instructed by investigating officer ASP Mohd Hafizee Ismail to photograph the victim’s autopsy examination at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He testified that the autopsy photographs were related to a missing person police report lodged in Kota Damansara.

He further stated that on Dec 8, 2023, he received instructions from another investigating officer, Insp Nina Syamimi Syamsuddin, to visit the scene at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, to capture photographs related to the case.

Mohamad Hirwan also submitted photographs taken at the scene, including images of Block R of Apartment Idaman, a storage area, the door of the victim’s residence, and the staircase.

On Dec 13, 2023, he was directed by ASP Mohd Hafizee to photograph the victim’s belongings, including a blue, red, yellow, and white bag featuring the letter “S” at its centre as well as a smaller blue and red bag adorned with a cartoon image, along with a green water bottle.

On Jan 21, the couple filed a motion at the Shah Alam High Court seeking the dismissal of the charges against them, along with an immediate discharge and acquittal, contending that they failed to disclose any offence under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son in a manner likely to cause physical harm.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defense.

The trial before Judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh resumes tomorrow.

