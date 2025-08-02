Zero water treatment plant shutdowns in Selangor as of July 31

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) director Dr Mohmad Asari Daud confirmed that zero water treatment plant shutdowns were recorded in the state up to July 31 this year.

He attributed this to intensified patrols and monitoring efforts by LUAS, covering more areas identified as posing potential risks to water sources.

As a result, he said, more pollution incidents were detected early and swiftly addressed without disrupting operations.

“Through round‑the‑clock monitoring in sensitive water source areas across the state, no water treatment plant shutdowns were recorded compared with 15 cases in 2020,” he said in his speech at Selangor’s 2025 World Water Day celebration at Taman Tasik Shah Alam today.

The state-level celebration was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present were Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin and State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

Tengku Amir Shah also launched the official World Water Day mascot, named Sumaita, and toured exhibition booths by government agencies and private organisations before departing.

The programme aims to raise public awareness of the agencies responsible for water‑related matters in Selangor and to encourage greater community stewardship of water sources for shared benefits. - Bernama