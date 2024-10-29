PETALING JAYA: In conjunction with Deepavali, Zoo Negara is offering free tickets for the children of the first 100 parents visiting the iconic location.

According to the post on Zoo Negara’s Facebook, this special promotion will last from Oct 29 (today) to Nov 5.

Free tickets apply to children between aged 3 to 12.

“Good news! From Oct 29 to Nov 5, the first 100 parents who walk in on those days are eligible to redeem free tickets for their children aged 3 to 12!

“Don’t miss this chance to spend Deepavali by taking your kids to visit the animals at Zoo Negara! See you there!” said the post.

The post also clarified that their ticket counters begin operations at 8.30am.