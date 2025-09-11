NISSAN has introduced the 2026 Z at the 38th annual ZCON, unveiling a new Heritage Edition that pays tribute to the fourth-generation Z32 from the 1990s for the U.S. market.
Available exclusively on the Z Performance grade, the Heritage Edition costs $2,940 (around RM12,411), bringing the total MSRP to $55,910 (RM236,000). It features bronze 19-inch RAYS wheels, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler with a retro “Twin Turbo” badge, bronze body graphics, unique door kick plates, exclusive floor mats, and a nostalgic Midnight Purple paint finish.
The 2026 Z lineup consists of three grades: Sport, Performance, and NISMO, with prices starting from $42,970 (RM182,000). Sport and Performance models also gain a new Boulder Grey paint option with a contrasting black roof.
Design cues across the seventh-generation Z continue to echo its heritage. The raised hood bulge recalls the original Z, while crescent-shaped LED running lights mimic the 240ZG. At the rear, elongated-oval tail lights and a blacked-out centre section nod to the Z32.
Inside, triple dashboard gauges display turbo boost, turbine speed, and battery voltage, paired with a clean, functional layout inspired by past Z models.
All variants use a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 with 400hp and 475Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic. The Sport grade includes 18-inch wheels, digital instrumentation, an 8-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Intelligent Cruise Control.
The Performance grade adds a mechanical limited-slip differential, 19-inch RAYS forged wheels with Bridgestone Potenza tyres, upgraded brakes, and luxury touches such as heated leather seats, Bose audio, navigation, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a 9-inch display.
At the top, the Z NISMO delivers 420hp and 520Nm of torque, with quicker shifts, stiffer suspension, enhanced aerodynamics, and wider wheels. Its cabin features Recaro seats, red-anodised start and drive mode buttons, and a leather-and-Alcantara steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker.