Audi has reaffirmed its foothold in Malaysia’s premium SUV segment with the introduction of the locally assembled 2025 Audi Q7, a flagship model brought in by PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM). Expected to be available from May, the Q7 will be offered at an estimated price range between RM469,000 and RM489,000, positioning it competitively within the luxury SUV landscape. Representing the pinnacle of Audi’s SUV lineup, the new Q7 arrives with an athletic and imposing stance, underscored by its S line trim and the standard Black Styling Package Plus. The visual enhancements lend the vehicle a commanding road presence, featuring a blacked-out Singleframe grille, darkened Q7 badging, and anthracite grey Audi rings at both the front and rear. A roof edge spoiler and 22-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke star wheels further amplify its dynamic character. Technologically, the Q7 benefits from a suite of cutting-edge lighting systems. HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi Laser Light technology ensure precise and adaptive illumination, while Digital OLED rear lights provide sophisticated visual cues and improved visibility.

Under the bonnet, Audi’s proven 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine delivers a robust 340PS and 500Nm of torque. Paired with a 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) system, the engine benefits from improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. The powertrain is capable of propelling the Q7 from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, while the electronically limited top speed stands at 250km/h. Drive is managed via an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and Audi’s signature quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system, which ensures optimum grip in varying conditions. Audi Drive Select offers up to seven driving modes, allowing the driver to tailor the vehicle’s performance characteristics to different terrains or driving styles. The interior of the Q7 mirrors the refinement of its exterior. Valcona leather Sport Seats Plus, embossed with the S line logo, complement a flat-bottomed leather multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters. The cabin ambience is further enhanced by the Ambient Lighting Package Plus, which offers 30 customisable colour settings. As a seven-seater SUV, the Q7 is designed to offer spacious luxury. Passengers enjoy generous legroom across all three rows, with the second-row seats adjustable for both angle and position. Access to the third row is made easy by the sliding second-row seats, ensuring comfort and practicality in equal measure. Audi has also placed significant emphasis on ride quality and safety. The Adaptive Air Suspension Sport adjusts both ride height and damping according to the selected driving mode, improving comfort and driving dynamics. All-Wheel Steering is fitted as standard, boosting manoeuvrability in tight spaces and enhancing high-speed stability. Safety remains paramount in the Q7. A comprehensive suite of active systems includes Audi Pre Sense (front and rear), Side Assist with Exit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Assist, and Lane Departure Warning. A Head-Up Display ensures that essential information is always in the driver’s line of sight.