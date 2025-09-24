For the Flying Spur debut, the front of the car wears a bright Topaz Blue that gradually transitions to a deeper Windsor Blue at the rear. The fade sweeps seamlessly across the doors, sills, and roofline, showing off the artistry of Bentley’s Paint Shop team.

The process is as meticulous as you’d expect from Crewe’s Dream Factory. Two highly skilled paint technicians spend almost 60 hours hand-painting each car, carefully layering and blending the shades so that the fade remains perfectly balanced on both sides.

BENTLEY has revealed something rather special for its Flying Spur — a brand-new Ombre by Mulliner paint finish. This striking look, which blends two colours across the length of the car, has until now only been seen on the Continental GT. It’s now made its way onto Bentley’s four-door grand tourer for the very first time.

To achieve this, the car is first sprayed in its base colours at the front and rear. Then comes the painstaking job of building the gradient in stages, using traditionally mixed and tinted paints to create the Ombre effect. The biggest challenge is ensuring that the two tones merge smoothly without creating a third unintended colour in the middle.

Bentley’s paint experts have hand-picked the colour pairings to avoid this, meaning the Ombré finish is available only in carefully curated options. Alongside the blue scheme, buyers can also choose Sunburst Gold fading into Orange Flame, or Tungsten shifting into Onyx.

Every paint behaves differently under the spray gun, so the final touch comes down to the instincts of the technicians. No two Ombre finishes will ever be identical, yet Bentley says the result will always look flawless to the eye.

The Flying Spur dressed in this new gradient paintwork made its public debut at the Southampton International Boat Show. It follows in the footsteps of the Continental GT that wore the Ombre finish for the first time at The Quail during Monterey Car Week earlier this year. Bentley has hinted that more colour combinations will be introduced in future, expanding the possibilities for customers who want something truly unique.