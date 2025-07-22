BMW Group Malaysia unveils latest iX and X5 models, championing electrified and luxury mobility at the Art of Driving 2025

BMW Group Malaysia has officially introduced two major additions to its premium vehicle line-up – the all-electric BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport Pro and the locally assembled BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport – as part of an exclusive presentation at The Art of Driving 2025, held in conjunction with one of Malaysia’s premier golf events.

Positioned at the crossroads of innovation and performance, these models reaffirm BMW’s commitment to the principles of Technology Openness and the Power of Choice, enabling customers to select from both petrol and electric mobility solutions. Starting 25 July 2025, the new BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport Pro, BMW iX xDrive45 Sport, and BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport will be available at authorised BMW dealerships nationwide.

BMW iX xDrive60 M Sport Pro and iX xDrive45 Sport

Continuing its role as a flagship for BMW’s electrified ambitions, the BMW iX range has received notable upgrades. The iX xDrive60 M Sport Pro introduces a sportier stance with redesigned front and rear elements, enhanced power output, and a larger battery pack. Visually, both new variants retain their distinct silhouette, now sharpened with new adaptive LED headlights featuring dual angled beams, a sleeker kidney grille enhanced with BMW Iconic Glow, and polished aerodynamic wheels.

Exclusively for the xDrive60 M Sport Pro, the M Sport Package Pro enhances the visual aggression through 22-inch diamond-polished M aerodynamic wheels, red M Sport brakes, Shadowline M lights, and the M Aerodynamics package. Inside, it features bespoke M design elements including Sensatec M and Alcantara upholstery in Black and Atlas Grey, M emblems, and a round M leather steering wheel. A Panorama glass roof and ambient lighting underscore its luxury, while the 655-watt Harman Kardon surround sound system delivers immersive audio.

Performance-wise, the xDrive60 M Sport Pro delivers 544hp and 765Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 200 km/h. With its 111.5 kWh battery, it boasts a range of up to 701 km (WLTP). The car supports DC fast charging at 195 kW, replenishing up to 217 km of range in just 10 minutes.

The xDrive45 Sport variant, while slightly less powerful with 408hp and 700 Nm, still accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, and offers a 602km WLTP range from its 100.6 kWh battery. Its DC charging capacity of 175kW allows up to 166km to be added in 10 minutes.

Both models include the latest connectivity options like BMW Live Cockpit Professional, Intelligent Emergency Call, ConnectedDrive Services, and Smartphone Integration. The BMW Digital Key Plus enables seamless access via smartphones, supporting up to 18 shared keys with individual restrictions.

BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport

Representing a comprehensive evolution in the fourth-generation X5 line-up, the new xDrive40i M Sport makes its Malaysian debut with a Mild Hybrid powertrain. The vehicle’s front-end has been reimagined with a striking three-dimensional kidney grille with BMW Iconic Glow, slimmer adaptive LED headlights, and redesigned air intakes. At the rear, slender taillights with an X-shaped design and updated aprons complete its bold look.

The SAV rides on 21-inch M V-Spoke alloy wheels paired with M Sport brakes, giving it a confident, athletic stance. Inside, the fully digital BMW Curved Display – consisting of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch control display – provides a refined, intuitive user interface. Complementing the high-tech cabin are sport seats with memory function, Sensafin upholstery, and a Harman Kardon sound system. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging tray, 4-zone climate control, and ample boot space of 650 litres, expandable to 1,870 litres.

Under the hood, the updated 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, produces 381hp and 540Nm of torque, marking a 47hp and 70Nm increase over the previous generation. The engine incorporates advanced combustion control, injection, and exhaust systems, as well as BMW’s VALVETRONIC system for increased energy efficiency. The vehicle sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and tops out at 250 km/h.

Ride quality is enhanced through the Dynamic Damper Control system, double-wishbone front, and five-link rear suspension, while the 2-axle air suspension adjusts ride height automatically based on speed and terrain. It can lower by 40 mm for loading ease or raise by the same for better off-road clearance.

Safety and assistance features are equally advanced, with Driving Assistant Professional providing a comprehensive suite of features including Lane Control Assistant, Emergency Stop Assistant, and Intersection Warning. The Parking Assistant Professional offers camera-based auto-parking, a reversing assistant, and even the ability to memorise and execute parking paths up to 198 metres via smartphone control.

Technology is centred around BMW Operating System 8.5, featuring voice control, touch functionality, and personalisation through widgets and gesture controls. The BMW Head-Up Display projects vital information directly into the driver’s field of vision, enhancing both safety and ease of use.

With its Relax. We Care. initiative, BMW Group Malaysia has redefined premium vehicle ownership, offering a complete 360-degree experience. Under this programme, the BMW Service Promise ensures expert maintenance with proactive care systems, alerting owners to potential issues via the My BMW App.

Customers also benefit from the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) package, which includes 5-year unlimited mileage warranty, 5 years/100,000 km service coverage for combustion vehicles, 6 years for BEVs, and 8-year high-voltage battery warranty. In emergencies, BMW Roadside Assistance offers 24/7 services such as towing, courtesy vehicles, and hotel accommodations.

From the point of purchase, the BMW New Car Campaign integrates all these services for a seamless, worry-free experience, reinforcing BMW’s mission to deliver Sheer Driving Pleasure without compromise.