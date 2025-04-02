BMW Malaysia introduces the all-new 530i M Sport and i4 eDrive35 M Sport

BMW MALAYSIA has unveiled two remarkable additions to its portfolio—the all-new BMW 530i M Sport and the BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport. These models showcase BMW’s commitment to delivering unparalleled driving pleasure, technological innovation, and diverse choices for its customers.

The All-New BMW 530i M Sport

The BMW 5 Series has long been a benchmark in the premium business sedan segment, renowned for its elegance, performance, and technological sophistication. The all-new BMW 530i M Sport builds upon this legacy with enhanced power, refined features, and a striking new design.

At the forefront of the vehicle’s design is its enlarged kidney grille, featuring the BMW Iconic Glow package, which illuminates the frame for a dynamic presence day or night. The model’s “Sharknose” styling and sculpted lines enhance its sporty character, while slim vertical LED headlights and aerodynamic contours add to its modern appeal. Completing the look are 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Star Spoke Style and the signature Hofmeister kink, blending sedan elegance with coupé allure.

Inside, the BMW 530i M Sport offers a seamless blend of luxury and technology. The driver-oriented cockpit features the BMW Curved Display, integrating a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen powered by the BMW Operating System 8.5. The interior boasts redesigned sport seats, four-zone automatic air conditioning, and the innovative BMW Interaction Bar with touch-sensitive controls. The Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System with 18 speakers ensures an immersive audio experience.

Performance is driven by a 2.0-litre B48 4-cylinder engine paired with BMW’s 48V mild-hybrid technology. Delivering 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. The Adaptive Suspension Professional with Integral Active Steering enhances driving dynamics and comfort, adapting seamlessly to various road conditions and driving styles.

The BMW 530i M Sport also includes advanced driver assistance systems such as Driving Assistant Plus, Lane Departure Warning, and Parking Assistant Plus. Its connectivity features, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Digital Key Plus, ensure a modern, connected driving experience.

The estimated pricing for the 530i M Sport is RM400,000.

The New BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport

The BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport represents the brand’s commitment to sustainability and electrification. This all-electric four-door coupé combines dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology, and elegant design, setting a new standard in the premium EV segment.

Externally, the vehicle showcases a redesigned kidney grille with futuristic inlays, Adaptive LED headlights, and 19-inch aerodynamic M wheels. Its sleek silhouette is accentuated by laser technology-integrated taillights, delivering both visual appeal and enhanced visibility.

The interior is a testament to BMW’s attention to detail and sustainability. The driver-focused cockpit features a Curved Display, ambient lighting, and M PerformTex upholstery, a sustainable material that reduces CO₂ emissions by over 65%. The flattened sports steering wheel and aluminium trims add a sporty touch.

Powered by fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the i4 eDrive35 M Sport delivers 286 hp and 400 Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds. Its range of up to 500 km ensures practicality alongside exhilarating performance. The powertrain’s design eliminates the use of rare-earth materials, underscoring BMW’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The price for the i4 eDrive35 M Sport is RM294,800 (RM315,600 with BMW Service Inclusive package).

These models, with their distinctive identities and cutting-edge features, further solidify BMW’s reputation for innovation and customer-centric design. With the 530i M Sport and i4 eDrive35 M Sport, BMW Malaysia continues to lead in redefining the premium automotive experience.