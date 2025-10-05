BYD has now completed its very own shipping fleet, marking another major step in its global expansion. The eighth and final vessel, the BYD Jinan, officially went into service last week, giving the Shenzhen-based automaker an annual transport capacity of more than one million cars. What’s remarkable is how quickly the fleet came together. The first ship, BYD Explorer No.1, was only delivered in January 2024. In under two years, the company has built up a full fleet of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) car carriers, each designed to handle between 7,200 and 9,000 vehicles depending on size. The line-up now consists of BYD Explorer No.1, Hefei, Changzhou, Shenzhen, Xi’an, Changsha, Zhengzhou and the newly launched Jinan. While Jinan is just starting operations, the other ships are already moving cars across the globe. For instance, BYD Hefei is currently unloading in Europe before heading back to China, Xi’an is due in Barcelona this week, while Shenzhen and Changsha are en route from China to Europe.

Interestingly, BYD’s fleet isn’t just handling cars made in China. This week, the Zhengzhou transported right-hand drive vehicles from Thailand to the UK before making its way to Belgium. It marked the first time BYD exported cars directly from its Thai plant, signalling how seriously the company is treating localised production.

Thailand also gives BYD a useful advantage. Unlike Chinese exports, Thai-built cars aren’t subject to the additional 17% tariff imposed by the EU on top of the existing 10% rate following the anti-subsidy probe into Chinese EVs. At the same time, BYD is spreading its manufacturing footprint well beyond its home market. Production began at its Brazilian plant in July, where the first Seagull hatchback rolled off the line. In Hungary, its new facility in Szeged is built but won’t begin mass production until 2026.