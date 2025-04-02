BYD to complete $1 billion EV plant in Indonesia by 2025

BYD is on track to complete its $1 billion EV production plant in Indonesia by the end of 2025, according to Eagle Zhao, BYD’s president director in Indonesia. This move highlights the company’s ambition to solidify its presence in a market traditionally dominated by Japanese automakers.

Key Details of the Plant

Location: Subang, West Java, within an industrial complex.

Production Capacity: 150,000 EV units annually.

Timeline: Construction is set for completion by the end of 2025, with production starting shortly thereafter.

Export Focus: The plant is intended to serve both domestic and export markets.

BYD’s investment aligns with Indonesia’s EV strategy, which includes tax incentives and an import duty waiver for automakers to stimulate EV demand and attract foreign investment. The Indonesian government has set an ambitious target of producing 600,000 EVs domestically by 2030.

Market Leadership and Sales Performance

2024 Performance: BYD sold 15,429 units, capturing approximately 36% of Indonesia’s battery-EV market based on January–November sales figures.

Top Models: The best-seller among BYD’s lineup in Indonesia was the M6 seven-seater MPV, followed by the Seal sedan, Atto 3 SUV, and Dolphin hatchback.

Future Growth: BYD plans to introduce additional models this year to drive “rapid growth” in 2025.

Denza Brand Launch in Indonesia

BYD is set to launch its premium Denza brand in Indonesia this week, signalling its intention to compete in the high-end EV segment and further diversify its offerings.

Regional Expansion in Southeast Asia

BYD has been actively expanding in Southeast Asia, a region traditionally dominated by Japanese and Korean automakers. In 2023, the company inaugurated its first EV plant in the region in Thailand, a $490 million facility with a production capacity of 150,000 units annually, including plug-in hybrids.

Global Ambitions

In 2024, BYD exceeded its global sales target, delivering over 4 million vehicles worldwide, underscoring its status as a dominant player in the EV market.

With its substantial investment in Indonesia and strategic expansion across Southeast Asia, BYD is poised to challenge established automakers and accelerate the region’s transition to electric mobility.