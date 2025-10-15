$!Chery Malaysia celebrates commitment and achievements

CHERY MALAYSIA recently held its Sales Advisors’ Appreciation Dinner, bringing together its nationwide sales team to celebrate their commitment and achievements. The event marked a significant milestone for the brand, with 77 Sales Advisors graduating from the Chery Certified Sales Professional (CCSP) Programme – a homegrown initiative aimed at raising the bar for customer engagement and product expertise across Chery’s dealerships in Malaysia. The CCSP Programme, which began in April 2025, reflects Chery Malaysia’s focus on developing a knowledgeable, confident, and customer-oriented sales network. It is a mandatory certification for all Sales Advisors with at least six months of experience and combines classroom learning with practical assessments.

Over the course of three months, participants go through comprehensive training designed to equip them with the skills to match customers with the right Chery model, while effectively explaining the brand’s growing range of advanced technologies and features. At the event, Chery Malaysia Vice President, Lee Wen Hsiang, emphasised that the company’s frontline staff play a crucial role in shaping the ownership experience. He stated that Sales Advisors are not only representatives of the brand but also the bridge between the customer and the technology behind every Chery vehicle. He explained that as the company’s product range evolves – particularly with innovations such as the Chery Super Hybrid system – continuous learning ensures that the sales team grows in tandem, delivering accurate information and a memorable showroom experience. Lee also highlighted that the CCSP Programme demonstrates Chery’s belief that customer satisfaction extends beyond the car itself. The goal, he said, is to create a buying experience defined by professionalism, empathy, and trust. Each interaction should make customers feel valued, informed, and confident in their choice.

For the newly certified Sales Advisors, the programme has proven to be transformative. CCSP graduate Ashraf Mokhtar said the training helped him shift his perspective on sales, focusing less on closing deals and more on understanding customers’ needs and emotions. He explained that by listening more carefully and empathising with buyers, he has found greater satisfaction in helping people find the right car. Following the success of its first phase, Chery Malaysia has already launched the second phase of the CCSP Programme, which began in early October. The company also announced plans for a new initiative – the Chery Super Hybrid Expert Programme. This upcoming certification will focus on hybrid technology, training selected Sales Advisors to become specialists in Chery’s Super Hybrid system. The aim is for every Chery showroom in Malaysia to have at least one certified hybrid expert capable of guiding customers through the brand’s latest electrified offerings. The evening also recognised the Top 20 Sales Advisors nationwide for their exceptional performance and dedication.