DRB-HICOM Auto Solutions strengthens logistics capabilities with MAN TGS Prime Movers

DRB-HICOM Auto Solutions Sdn Bhd (DHAS), a subsidiary of DRB-HICOM Berhad and a key player in Malaysia’s automotive logistics sector, has expanded its operational capacity with the addition of seven MAN TGS 18.360 4×2 prime movers. These new units will serve as the foundation of DHAS’s in-house fleet of car carriers, marking a strategic shift from its prior reliance on third-party transport providers and a small group of leased Japanese prime movers.

Founded in 2006, DHAS has grown in tandem with the country’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape, particularly in response to the increasing production and importation of electric vehicles (EVs). The company now supports logistics operations for over 20 automotive brands in Malaysia, positioning itself as a preferred logistics provider within the industry.

As demand rises, DHAS is scaling its operations to enhance reliability and maintain long-term business sustainability. Chief Executive Officer Fawzi Ahmad stated that the decision to adopt the Euro V-compliant MAN TGS trucks followed a comprehensive assessment across several key metrics. He explained that the model was chosen based on its strong performance in areas such as safety, vehicle specification, operational efficiency, pricing, aftersales support, and environmental considerations. He also highlighted the truck’s user-friendly integrated telematics system, which supports efficient fleet management, and added that drivers have responded positively to the vehicle’s modern design and spacious, comfortable cabin.

Fawzi credited MAN Malaysia for ensuring the timely delivery of the trucks, noting the team’s professional coordination with its appointed car carrier fabricator and relevant authorities. The successful rollout underlines DHAS’s readiness to support increased transportation needs, particularly in a market where EV logistics are becoming more prominent.

Andrew O’Brooks, Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus (M) Sdn Bhd, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, saying the rapid deployment of the trucks exemplifies MAN’s commitment to simplifying logistics operations for its clients. He noted that MAN’s Euro V trucks were the first of their kind to be offered as standard in Malaysia and that the company has accumulated considerable real-world operational experience with these models since 2021. Their performance, he added, is proven in fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and low total cost of ownership.

Looking ahead, DHAS is exploring the potential integration of electric heavy-duty vehicles into its fleet. The company has shown particular interest in the MAN eTGX, which boasts a range of up to 800km, as part of its long-term strategy to embrace electrification and reduce operating costs.

This latest fleet expansion signals DHAS’s commitment to sustainable growth and enhanced service delivery, further solidifying its role in Malaysia’s automotive logistics ecosystem.