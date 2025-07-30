BREAKFAST first, work later — that’s one of the biggest culture shocks Japanese YouTuber Saki experienced while working in Malaysia.

In a video titled “Why Malaysia is the best country for Japanese women – This is the reason why we live here longer”, Saki invited fellow creator Aya-san to share what keeps them rooted here.

One answer stood out: how relaxed Malaysian workplaces are compared to Japan.

“In Malaysia, the working environment is totally different,” said Saki in the video, which has gained over 190,000 views since October 2023.

Around the 8-minute mark, Saki shares her surprising discovery: although some of her colleagues clock in at 8am, they don’t actually start working at that time.

“Malaysians don’t start working at 8am. They have breakfast first! I was so surprised. Some eat in the pantry, some go to the mall nearby.

“Then they start working around 8.30 or 8.40,” she said, laughing.

This struck her as unthinkable in Japan, where punctuality is strict and eating during work hours is frowned upon.

Naturally, Malaysian netizens had a field day in the comments section of a post on the r/Malaysia subreddit.

“If I’m not allowed to have breakfast at work,” wrote user @Sicgoatengineer, “then why is there an RM2 nasi lemak stall right in front of my office building? Why? Why? Why?”

Another user, @Xydes, put it this way: “People might see it as lazy or unproductive — we see it as mental (and tummy) preparation.”

Some pointed out the stark contrast between rigid and flexible work cultures.

@hackenclaw shared, “Japanese companies don’t appreciate working smart, they only appreciate working hard. You finish early? Here, take more work.”

And then there’s the Malaysian efficiency twist. @sadhyppozxc laid out their daily routine:

“8am: Start work, but makan until 8.30. Laze around till 9. Then work.

Wrap things up by 12. Lunch at 12.30. Chill till 2. More work. Done by 5.30. Go home. Get paid. That’s balance.”

While Saki found the practice surprising, many Malaysians saw her video as a fun reminder that sometimes, starting the day with nasi lemak and teh tarik isn’t a sign of slacking — it’s just how things get done here.

ALSO READ:

From 10 to 100 Sticks: Malaysians share their wildest satay sessions

M’sian slams ‘chope’ culture with ID cards at food court during lunch rush — sparks fierce debate

“Didn’t bring anything but first to tapau” — staff behaviour sparks outrage at office potluck