Bermaz Motor, the exclusive distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, introduces the highly anticipated Mazda MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition—a tribute to 35 years of driving joy, timeless design, and the spirit of Jinba-Ittai, Mazda’s philosophy of perfect harmony between driver and machine.

Since its global debut in 1989, the Mazda MX-5 has consistently delivered a driver-centric experience, evolving through four generations while staying true to its lightweight, dynamic roots. From the iconic NA to today’s ND series, the MX-5 continues to exemplify pure roadster exhilaration.

In celebration of this legacy, the 35th Anniversary Edition makes its debut in Malaysia in limited numbers. This commemorative model combines heritage-inspired details with modern upgrades in performance, design, and connectivity—making it a collector’s dream.

Mazda’s Kodo: Soul of Motion design language is brought to life in this exclusive edition, particularly through the debut of the Artisan Red Premium exterior. Created using Mazda’s advanced Takuminuri painting technology, this deep and radiant red finish enhances the car’s sculpted lines with a sense of movement, strength, and elegance—even while stationary.

Exclusive to this edition is a 35th Anniversary badge on the rear fender, body-coloured outer mirrors, and striking 17-inch Bright Metallic alloy wheels. Inside, the Sports Tan leather interior features matching dashboard trim, carpeting, and floor mats—all embroidered or embossed with the 35th Anniversary logo. Artisan Red accents on the air-conditioning vents and door panels tie the cabin together for a unified aesthetic.

The 2025 Mazda MX-5 range also sees key design and equipment enhancements. Exterior updates include redesigned LED headlamps with recessed low beams, giving the car a unique “eye-like” expression. A concave rear combination lamp lens evokes an “afterburner” visual effect, while the bumper now features updated reflectors and rear fog lights.