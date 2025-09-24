  1. Motoring

Geely Reveals 5th-Gen Emgrand

Timothy Prakash
  • 2025-09-25 09:00 AM
Geely has pulled the covers off its 5th-generation Emgrand, showing off official images of the brand’s latest petrol-powered sedan. The new model grows in size, gains a more powerful engine, and adopts a sharper design language compared to the current version.

Dimension-wise, the Emgrand now measures 4,815mm long, 1,885mm wide, and 1,480mm tall, riding on a 2,755mm wheelbase. That makes it significantly larger than the 4th-gen model, which stood at 4,638/1,820/1,460mm with a 2,650mm wheelbase. This increase in footprint not only makes the sedan more imposing on the road, but also promises better cabin space for passengers.

At the front, the new Emgrand carries a polygonal waterfall grille featuring 12 vertical trim strips, now arranged in a less dense layout for a more refined appearance. The headlamps have also been redesigned, with a wider illumination range of more than 170 metres, improving night-time visibility.
At the back, Geely has opted for a slimmer, elongated tail-light setup joined by a decorative trim piece that proudly displays the updated GEELY lettering. The rear bumper gets further attention with silver detailing and dual exhaust outlets, adding a sportier edge.

Powering the sedan is a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that produces 178hp and 290Nm of torque, with a top speed of 200km/h. This marks a big leap from the outgoing version, which runs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine delivering just 118hp and 150Nm, paired to an 8CVT.
Inside, the cabin sees a complete overhaul. There’s a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a digital instrument panel, and a massive 14.6-inch floating infotainment screen running Geely’s Flyme Auto cockpit system.

Chrome detailing brightens up the interior, while practical touches such as a 50W wireless charging pad and an updated gear shifter add modern convenience. Physical buttons remain in place for essential functions, balancing digital features with user-friendly ergonomics.
For Malaysians, the Geely Emgrand isn’t unfamiliar. The Proton S70, launched in 2023, is based on the 4th-gen Emgrand and currently comes in four variants: the 1.5T Executive (RM73,800), 1.5T Premium (RM79,800), 1.5T Flagship (RM89,800), and the 1.5T Flagship X (RM94,800).
While Proton has not announced whether the 5th-gen Emgrand will form the basis of a future update for the S70, the upgrades in size, performance, and features show just how quickly Geely is pushing forward with its sedan line-up.