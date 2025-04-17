Get Lost transforms Lotus Elise S1 into rally-ready Project Safari

SURREY-BASED automotive start-up Get Lost has unveiled an audacious reinterpretation of the classic Lotus Elise S1, turning the revered lightweight sports car into a rugged off-road rally-raid machine. Known as Project Safari, the vehicle defies the Elise’s traditional road-hugging persona by embracing a radically altered design aimed at conquering rough terrain.

The Project Safari is intended as a provocative departure from the Elise’s original ethos. The team at Get Lost conceived the concept with the express purpose of challenging expectations. The Elise, first launched in the 1990s as a featherweight, track-focused sports car, has been extensively overhauled both aesthetically and mechanically to meet the demands of serious off-road driving.

Among the most significant engineering changes is the complete redesign of the car’s suspension system. The bespoke setup raises the ride height by 100mm, dramatically increasing ground clearance and enabling the vehicle to tackle uneven surfaces with greater assurance. The undertray has also been reinforced to withstand impacts from debris and rocks that might be encountered off-road.

To accommodate the vehicle’s new all-terrain Nankang tyres, the bodywork has been revised with flared wheel arches. A distinctive roof-mounted air intake, styled in homage to the Elise’s original front grille, now sits above the cabin, giving the vehicle a more aggressive silhouette. In contrast to the Elise’s famously smooth curves, Get Lost has equipped the Project Safari with rectangular LED headlights and a prominent front-end rally lamp pod, heightening the car’s off-road visual language.

While the original Rover-sourced 1.8-litre engine has been retired, Get Lost has not yet disclosed the powertrain chosen for the Project Safari. However, the company has confirmed that the new engine offers both enhanced performance and improved reliability—qualities essential for off-road capability. It is widely speculated that either Honda’s robust K-Series engine or Ford’s dependable Duratec unit has been installed, both of which are known for delivering significantly greater power than the Elise’s original 118bhp output.

Further mechanical upgrades include the addition of a limited-slip differential and a hydraulic handbrake, enhancing traction and offering improved control during low-grip manoeuvres. These features underline the vehicle’s serious intent as an off-road performer, rather than a mere stylistic exercise.

Project Safari is not presented as a modified Elise but rather as a conceptual evolution of the platform. According to Get Lost, every element—from driving dynamics to design—has been reimagined with the aim of delivering maximum driving enjoyment, especially in environments the original Elise was never intended to explore.

With Project Safari, Get Lost delivers a bold reinterpretation that challenges purist conventions while retaining the essence of what made the Elise a motoring icon. By marrying off-road engineering with the Lotus’s lightweight chassis and distinctive profile, the company has created a machine that is both rebellious in spirit and innovative in execution.