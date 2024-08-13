GWM Malaysia delivers 100 units of GWM Tank 300 in a single month

IN just one month since its mid-July launch, Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has achieved a remarkable milestone by delivering the first 100 units of the GWM TANK 300 to customers. This Intelligent Luxury Off-road SUV has garnered significant attention from both the local media and the off-road driving community, contributing to this impressive accomplishment.

To celebrate this achievement, GWM Malaysia is offering exceptional rewards to the first 300 owners of the GWM TANK 300. These rewards include a lifetime warranty on the engine and transmission (limited to the first-hand owner), and five years of free service maintenance (covering labour and parts) based on every 10,000km or six months, whichever comes first. Additionally, recipients will receive a Thule Paramount Backpack worth RM999 and a Thule Adventure Kit Voucher worth RM8,000.

Moreover, GWM Malaysia has expanded its offerings with the opening of its second adventure station in Alxa Desert. Customers who complete their GWM TANK 300 vehicle registration by September 12, 2024, will have a chance to win an adventure trip to the Alxa Desert, renowned for its stunning and challenging terrain.

For more information about the GWM TANK 300 and to register your interest, visit the official website.