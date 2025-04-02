Honda has not given up on developing an electric Type R

HONDA has been exploring the concept of an electric Type R since 2020, but the wait for a high-performance EV bearing the iconic red badge is far from over. Toshihiro Akiwa, head of Honda’s Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Development Center, recently revealed the significant challenges in creating an electric car that matches the visceral thrill of the brand’s petrol-powered Type R models.

Speaking on the complexities, Akiwa explained, “A battery and motor have different characteristics, so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before. As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up, of course, but it’s not just about power. It’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration, and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.”

This admission highlights the difficulty of replicating the unique sensory experiences that define Honda’s Type R legacy in an electric vehicle. Despite these hurdles, Honda remains committed to launching an electric sports car by the end of the decade.

In a promising development, Acura, Honda’s luxury division, has already announced plans to revive the legendary NSX for a third generation with a fully electric powertrain. The move signals Honda’s determination to remain competitive in the growing performance EV segment, even as it grapples with how to translate the Type R’s essence into an electrified future.

While Honda continues its efforts, fans of the Type R badge will have to wait longer for an electric iteration, as the automaker prioritises perfecting the driving experience synonymous with its performance heritage.