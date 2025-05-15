Honda Malaysia launches maiden battery electric vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda Malaysia has officially launched its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the e:N1, priced at RM149,900.

Its managing director and chief executive officer, Narushi Yazaki, said the launch strengthens Honda’s electric vehicle lineup and offers Malaysians more mobility options in line with the company’s 2025 business strategy.

“We plan to introduce two more EV models over the next three years. However, we will closely monitor customer demand and competitor pricing, as the market is evolving rapidly.

“Our goal is to respond carefully and strategically,” he said after the e:N1 launch here today.