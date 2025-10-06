HONDA Malaysia has issued a safety recall affecting a total of 87,490 vehicles across multiple models due to two separate fuel pump-related issues. The move, taken as a precautionary measure, is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to customer safety and product reliability.

The majority of the affected vehicles — totalling 84,073 units — are being recalled to address a fault linked to the fuel pump impeller. According to the company, the impeller component may swell after extended exposure to fuel, potentially preventing the vehicle from starting or, in more severe cases, causing the engine to stall during operation. Affected models include several popular Honda vehicles such as the Jazz (2015–2020), Jazz Hybrid (2018), City (2014–2019), City Hybrid (2018–2019), Civic (2017–2018), Accord (2013–2017), BR-V (2017–2018), HR-V (2015–2018), CR-V (2018–2020), and Odyssey (2017–2019).

In a separate but related development, 3,417 additional vehicles — specifically the Civic (2023–2024) and CR-V (2024) — are being recalled to address a possible defect involving the high-pressure fuel pump. Prolonged usage under high stress may result in cracks within the pump, potentially leading to fuel leaks or the presence of fuel odour while the vehicle is either in motion or idling.

Honda Malaysia clarified that none of the company’s current production or on-sale models are affected by the recall. It also confirmed that, to date, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries in Malaysia resulting from either of the fuel pump issues.

Recognising that safety remains the company’s foremost concern, Honda Malaysia is extending this recall to include vehicles even if their warranty period has already expired. All affected owners will be notified through official letters detailing the recall procedures, and the company encourages customers to verify their vehicle status using the HondaTouch mobile application, Honda’s website, or by contacting their authorised dealers directly.

Customers are urged to arrange appointments with authorised Honda service centres as soon as they receive notification. Replacement of the affected components will be carried out free of charge, with all associated costs fully covered by Honda Malaysia. However, the company has advised that replacement parts will be made available progressively, subject to stock availability.

For further information, customers can reach Honda Malaysia via the toll-free line at 1-800-88-2020 or visit www.honda.com.my or productrecall.honda.com.my to check whether their vehicle is included in the recall.