$!Honda’s Strategic Shift Towards EV Production in China

Honda Motor has announced significant changes to its manufacturing operations in China. This strategic move aims to increase electric vehicle (EV) production, responding to growing competition from Chinese brands in the world’s largest automotive market.

Major Changes in Production Facilities

- Closure of Joint Venture Plant with GAC:

Honda will shut down a factory operated in partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned Chinese automaker.

This plant, primarily manufacturing the Accord sedan, has an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles and has been operational for nearly 20 years.

The closure is scheduled for October.

- Production Halt at Joint Venture Plant with Dongfeng:

Vehicle production will be suspended at another factory operated through Honda’s joint venture with Dongfeng, another major Chinese automaker.

This facility has an annual production capacity of 240,000 vehicles and will cease operations in November.

Impact and Future Plans

- Reduced Capacity:

These closures will reduce Honda’s annual production capacity in China from 1.49 million to 1.2 million vehicles.

- New EV Production Facilities:

Honda is constructing two new electric vehicle production plants through its joint ventures with GAC and Dongfeng.

These new plants are expected to commence operations later this year.