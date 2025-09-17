Nunez and Hernandez lead Al-Hilal to Champions League comeback win

AL-HILAL newcomers Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez scored second-half goals to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Al-Duhail in their Asian Champions League Elite opener.

The Qataris had taken a 37th-minute lead through Adil Boulbina before quickfire goals from Nunez and Hernandez sealed the points for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Al-Hilal dominated the opening exchanges but it was Al-Duhail who took the lead against the run of play.

Boulbina latched onto Youssouf Sabaly’s searching pass from deep inside his own half to outpace the retreating Joao Cancelo.

The forward rounded goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to score from a tight angle with a composed finish.

The home side thought they had levelled in stoppage time when Turkish defender Yusuf Akicicek lashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner.

The effort was ruled out for an infringement in the build-up after a video assistant referee review.

Halftime substitute Nunez did level the scores with a well-worked team move.

The former Liverpool forward finished after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom combined to cut the ball back for the Uruguayan to bobble his shot past Salah Zakaria.

Hernandez put Al-Hilal in front when he punished a poor defensive header from the edge of the area.

The French defender thumped his volley into the Kingdom Arena turf before the ball zipped beyond Zakaria into the net.

Al-Hilal moved alongside fellow Saudis and defending champions Al-Ahli plus Emirati pair Sharjah and Al-Wahda on three points in the western league standings.

The competition is using the Swiss league format to determine the eight qualifiers for the next phase from the 12-team opening round.

The next phase of the tournament will be played in March following the group stage matches.

Earlier, Iran’s Tractor FC held on to draw 1-1 with hosts Shabab Al-Ahli in Dubai despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Tomislav Strkalj put Tractor in front with a blistering strike from outside the penalty area that gave goalkeeper Hamad Al-Meqbaali little chance.

Domagoj Drozdek’s straight red card for a lunge on Shabab Al-Ahli’s Saeid Ezatolahi left the Iranians short-handed from the 51st minute.

The home side levelled through Guilherme Bala after a quickly taken free kick 14 minutes later. – Reuters