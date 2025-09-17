Aston Villa exit League Cup on penalties despite ending goal drought

ASTON VILLA finally ended their goal drought but suffered a painful League Cup exit after losing 4-2 on penalties to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Harvey Elliott broke Villa’s scoring duck by putting them ahead in the 43rd minute with his first goal since joining on loan from Liverpool.

Brentford defender Aaron Hickey equalised with his first club goal in the 57th minute to force the match into penalties.

Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson became the hero by saving spot kicks from John McGinn and Matty Cash during the shootout.

Crystal Palace also needed penalties to advance past Championship side Millwall after a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Ryan Leonard scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser for Millwall after Chris Richards had given Palace the lead.

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town continued their remarkable cup run by defeating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 with a headed goal from Jaze Kabia.

The victory marks Grimsby’s first appearance in the League Cup fourth round since the 2001-2002 season. – Reuters