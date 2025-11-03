Hyundai IONIQ 9: Electric SUV with advanced technology and 539km driving range

HYUNDAI’S highly anticipated IONIQ 9 is set to redefine the electric SUV segment with its combination of cutting-edge technology, efficiency, and luxury. The automaker has confirmed that the vehicle will be equipped with a powerful 110.3 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 539km in its highest trim. Designed to perform in extreme conditions, the IONIQ 9 features an advanced heat pump that ensures battery efficiency in colder climates. Certification from Korea’s Ministry of Environment indicates that the SUV can travel nearly 402km even in temperatures as low as -7°C.

Energy efficiency remains a key focus for Hyundai, with several features incorporated to optimise power consumption. The rear-row HVAC system automatically deactivates when no passengers are detected, while an active air flap enhances airflow to improve efficiency. The vehicle’s aerodynamic design includes a 3D-shaped underbody cover, newly developed wheels, and hidden antennas, contributing to a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd. The Long-Range RWD model achieves an energy consumption rate of just 194 Wh/km, making it one of the most efficient large electric SUVs available.

Beyond its performance capabilities, the IONIQ 9 offers a meticulously designed interior to maximise comfort and convenience. Available in six- and seven-seat configurations, certain markets will receive versions featuring swiveling rear seats to enhance passenger interaction. Hyundai is also introducing its Dynamic Body Care system, a sophisticated massage function that uses targeted pressure and vibrations to improve blood circulation and reduce fatigue. The cabin further includes the Universal Island 2.0, a sliding center console that creates a walk-through front-row layout, providing easier access to the rear seating area. With the third row folded down, the SUV offers an expansive 1,322 litres of cargo space.

Hyundai has also prioritised noise reduction, incorporating triple door seals, acoustic glass, sound-absorbing tires, and Active Noise Control-Road (ANC-R) technology to create a serene cabin environment. For those who prefer an enhanced audio experience, the optional 14-speaker BOSE sound system, featuring 5.1-channel surround sound, delivers premium acoustics.

Performance-wise, the IONIQ 9 will be available in multiple powertrain configurations. A 218hp rear motor powers the Long-Range RWD model, while the Long-Range AWD variant includes an additional 94hp front motor for improved traction. The Performance AWD model features 218hp motors on both axles, offering enhanced acceleration. The top-tier Performance AWD variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long-Range AWD achieves the same in 6.7 seconds. Designed for maximum efficiency, the Long-Range RWD completes the sprint in 9.4 seconds.

With its combination of advanced technology, efficiency, and refined luxury, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 is poised to set new benchmarks in the electric SUV market, offering an elevated driving experience for both daily commuters and long-distance travelers.