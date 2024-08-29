$!Hyundai N Vision 74 Confirmed for Production – 670hp, 900Nm of Torque

Hyundai Motor Group is pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation, especially with electrification, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered vehicles at the core of its future strategy. While many traditional car manufacturers are cautiously advancing in these areas, Hyundai’s recent 2024 CEO Investor Day presentation showcases its bold plans, particularly with its thrilling N Vision 74 concept. This concept, a hydrogen hybrid sports car, will become a production model, signalling Hyundai’s commitment to groundbreaking technology.

The N Vision 74 concept made its debut two years ago with Hyundai President and CEO Jae Hoon Chang taking it for a spin at the Nürburgring racetrack. The car’s design takes inspiration from the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe, designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro. Despite the retro nod, the N Vision 74 boasts a modern aesthetic with sharp lines, a large rear spoiler, and digital lighting reminiscent of the Ioniq 5. However, the car’s real innovation lies in its unique powertrain.

The N Vision 74 is a hydrogen hybrid, featuring both a hydrogen fuel-cell system and a battery-electric drivetrain. At the rear, it has an 800-volt all-electric powertrain with dual motors delivering a total of 670hp and 900Nm of torque, all sent to the rear wheels. This configuration makes it a potential “drift monster” and ensures high performance with a top speed of 249km/h and acceleration from 0-100km/h in just four seconds. A 62.4 kWh battery pack powers the electric motors, which can be recharged for use as a typical EV.