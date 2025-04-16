$!Hyundai unveils redesigned Ioniq 6 and sportier Ioniq 6 N Line

Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the newly redesigned Ioniq 6 and its sportier counterpart, the Ioniq 6 N Line, at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025. The refreshed models elevate Hyundai’s electrified streamliner lineup with enhanced aerodynamics, modern styling, and improved interior features.

Building on the success of the original Ioniq 6, which debuted in 2022 and won multiple awards, the facelifted version refines its signature design with smoother proportions and a more sophisticated silhouette. Hyundai describes the new design philosophy as ‘Pure Flow, Refined,’ focusing on seamless body integration and natural curvature.

The Ioniq 6’s updated design incorporates an elevated hood and an extended shark-nose profile, reinforcing its sleek, aerodynamic identity. A black garnish along the lower body now extends to the doors, accentuating the vehicle’s streamlined appearance. Notably, the prominent spoiler from the previous generation has been replaced with a more refined ducktail spoiler, maintaining aerodynamic efficiency while delivering a cleaner rear-end aesthetic.

Hyundai has also modernised the lighting elements, with separate slim daytime running lights (DRLs) and main headlamps creating a high-tech look. Horizontal styling elements widen the car’s stance, while the redesigned rear bumper, now featuring chrome garnish, complements the overall futuristic appeal.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 maintains its ‘Mindful Cocoon’ philosophy, prioritising comfort and user-friendly design. Hyundai has refined the steering wheel and upgraded the door trim materials to enhance the cabin’s premium feel. The center console has been redesigned for better functionality, and a larger climate control display improves accessibility. These refinements aim to create a more intuitive and pleasant driving experience.