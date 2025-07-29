Jetour launches local assembly operations in Malaysia, signalling strong commitment to ASEAN growth

JETOUR Auto Malaysia has officially launched local assembly for its popular SUV models, the Jetour Dashing and VT9, at the Berjaya Assembly Sdn. Bhd. (B-Assembly) plant in Tampoi, Johor Bahru. The commencement of production at this facility marks a major milestone in the company’s regional strategy and reflects its deepening commitment to the Malaysian automotive industry.

The local assembly takes place within B-Assembly’s expansive 640,000 square foot manufacturing site, supported by a dedicated workforce of over 100 staff. This operation positions Malaysia not only as a key production base but also as a strategic distribution centre for Jetour’s ASEAN operations. The initiative is closely aligned with the Malaysian government’s vision for a more localised, technologically advanced, and job-generating automotive sector.

Jetour International’s Vice President, Wen Qiangkang, described the development as a vital step in the brand’s long-term investment in Malaysia. He explained that assembling the Dashing and VT9 domestically represents more than just a manufacturing expansion — it is also a strategic investment in local talent, innovation, and future mobility.

Fu Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Jetour Malaysia, echoed these sentiments, emphasising that the rollout of Malaysian-assembled vehicles reinforces Jetour’s promise to deliver high-quality, innovative, and customer-centric vehicles to the local market. He added that the partnership with B-Assembly has established a solid foundation for Jetour’s broader expansion across Southeast Asia.

Since its debut in Malaysia in early 2025, Jetour has expanded its footprint swiftly, establishing over 20 retail outlets across the country. The introduction of local production is expected to significantly improve delivery lead times and enhance product value for Malaysian consumers. This is seen as a critical move as Jetour ramps up its localisation efforts to meet growing market demand.

B-Assembly, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berjaya Assets Berhad, has been selected as Jetour’s official production partner in Malaysia. The facility is equipped with Industry 4.0-compliant systems, a testament to the shared commitment of both companies towards advanced manufacturing standards, efficiency, and sustainable practices. Dato’ Tony Khor, Advisor to B-Assembly, affirmed the group’s dedication to supporting Malaysia’s automotive development and expressed pride in being a strategic partner in this venture.

Currently, production efforts at the plant are centred around the Jetour Dashing and VT9 models. The Dashing, styled for urban mobility with a sleek fastback design and smart technology features, has resonated strongly with city drivers. Meanwhile, the VT9, offering a spacious 7-seat configuration and intelligent convenience systems, is designed to appeal to families and long-distance travellers. More than 1,000 units have already been produced, with local deliveries of the Dashing beginning in June 2025, followed closely by the VT9.

Looking ahead, Jetour has pledged an investment of approximately RM1.4 billion in Malaysia to expand its local production capabilities. This includes plans to introduce additional locally assembled models and initiate exports to neighbouring ASEAN countries. The brand is poised to continue expanding its regional presence by accelerating the rollout of localised models and deepening its penetration into the Southeast Asian market.