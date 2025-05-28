Land Rover revamps Defender for 2025

LAND ROVER has unveiled a comprehensive refresh of its Defender range for 2025, introducing significant powertrain upgrades, enhanced off-road technology, and subtle design revisions aimed at solidifying its position as the go-to SUV for adventurous motorists.

The headline update is the introduction of the new P425 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, which produces 425hp and 550Nm of torque. This powerhouse replaces the P400 inline-six petrol variant and is now available in both the Defender 90 and 110. The addition marks a substantial performance boost for both models.

Also joining the Defender family is the D250 mild-hybrid diesel, which delivers 245hp and a robust 570Nm of torque. In the updated line-up, the Defender 90 can now be specified with either the new V8 or the D250 diesel, while the larger Defender 110 finally gains access to both. A new trim, dubbed S D250, adds electronic air suspension and 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 18-inch steel wheels offered as a no-cost option for those preferring a more utilitarian setup.

These new additions supplement an already diverse Defender powertrain line-up, which includes the D350 mild-hybrid diesel, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant, and the performance-oriented Defender OCTA, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged P635 V8 mild-hybrid engine.

Styling updates for 2025 include revised headlight and taillight designs and the introduction of new exterior colours such as Woolstone Green, Borasco Grey, and Sargasso Blue–the latter reserved exclusively for the OCTA. Land Rover has also added striking 22-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels, finished in Gloss Black with Defender-branded centre caps.

Inside the cabin, the Defender gains a larger 13.1-inch touchscreen interface, part of a broader effort to improve user interaction and support tech-driven journeys. Storage areas have also been reconfigured to enhance practicality for touring and off-road escapades.

Land Rover has added new technologies to boost off-road capability and safety. A notable innovation is the Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, designed to automatically maintain a preset level of comfort when traversing uneven terrain. Additionally, the Defender 130 variant now features an integrated air compressor, allowing drivers to adjust tyre pressures on demand. Safety has also been given attention with the introduction of a new Driver Attention Monitor that uses a driver-facing camera to detect and alert for lapses in concentration.

From commercial-focused Hard-Top models to the high-performance OCTA flagship, the 2025 Defender range represents Land Rover’s most complete and capable SUV offering yet.