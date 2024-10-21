Meet the Ferrari F80

THE Ferrari F80 is set to become the brand’s new flagship hypercar, following in the footsteps of the LaFerrari. Featuring cutting-edge performance and technology, the F80 blends Ferrari’s iconic engineering with modern hybrid systems to rewrite hypercar history.

Powertrain and Performance:

Under the hood, Ferrari has introduced a revolutionary 3.0-litre hybrid V6, accompanied by three electric motors. The engine alone generates 900hp, while the combined output reaches a staggering 1,184hp, making the F80 the most powerful Ferrari ever built. The electric motors are positioned on both axles, providing added torque, and energy regeneration, and enhancing the driving experience through torque vectoring.

Thanks to its powertrain, the F80 accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.15 seconds, and 0 to 201km/h in 5.75 seconds, with a top speed of 350km/h. The hybrid system utilises a cutting-edge 800-volt battery pack and the combination of advanced turbo technology and hybrid components results in almost no turbo lag.

Aerodynamics and Chassis:

The F80 features a sleek, lightweight carbon fiber and composite monocoque chassis, with active aerodynamic features drawn from Ferrari’s Formula 1 expertise. The aerodynamic package generates a remarkable 1,000kg of downforce at 250km/h, improving cornering stability and high-speed performance. Key elements include a pointed nose with Ferrari’s signature S-Duct, an active rear wing, and a massive diffuser, all working together to optimise downforce.

Design and Interior:

Designed by Flavio Manzoni, the F80 sports a futuristic yet retro-inspired design, with nods to past models like the Ferrari F40 and the Daytona. The car’s greenhouse is lower than the LaFerrari’s, and butterfly doors add flair. Inside, the cabin emphasises a driver-centric “1+” layout, featuring a bright red adjustable sport seat for the driver and a fixed passenger seat. A new flat-top and flat-bottom steering wheel debuts in the F80 and is set to appear in future Ferrari models.

Driving Dynamics:

Ferrari has integrated several advanced technologies to optimise driving dynamics. The F80 features an active suspension system with spool-valve dampers that adjust continuously for optimal ride and handling. It also debuts Ferrari’s “Boost Optimisation” technology, which analyses the track layout during driving and delivers extra power at key moments. Drive modes include Hybrid, Performance, and Qualify, with each mode fine-tuning the balance between power delivery and energy recovery.

Braking and Safety:

To match its formidable speed, the F80 comes equipped with Brembo’s new CCM-R Plus brakes, which offer significantly better mechanical strength and thermal performance than traditional carbon brakes. Ferrari has also added advanced active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and traffic sign recognition, a rare inclusion in hypercars.

Price and Availability:

Priced at €3.6 million, the Ferrari F80 is not only the most powerful but also the most expensive Ferrari ever produced. Only 799 units will be built, with production beginning at the end of 2025 and continuing through 2027.

The Ferrari F80 represents a bold step into the future for the brand, combining exhilarating performance with cutting-edge technology and hybrid engineering.