Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed prototypes in the final stages of testing

MERCEDES-AMG is moving forward with the final development phase of its highly anticipated and exclusive PureSpeed sports car, which made its debut as a concept in May 2024 in Monaco. Currently, prototypes of the limited-production vehicle are undergoing rigorous test drives across various terrains in northern Italy, with a focus on its radical design and performance. The testing program will cover over 3,000km and eventually take the car to the high-speed Nardò test track in southern Italy.

This two-seater, completely open sports car, lacking both a roof and windscreen, is a tribute to motorsport, blending modern engineering with vintage racing inspiration. During this phase, Mercedes-AMG’s development team is focused on testing the PureSpeed’s systems under real-world conditions to ensure optimal functionality and performance. The vehicle’s intricate bodywork is also being evaluated to meet the brand’s high-quality standards, especially under dynamic and high-speed scenarios. Testing on public roads is carried out in collaboration with Pininfarina, a specialist in bespoke small-volume vehicles.

One standout feature of the PureSpeed is the innovative Halo system, inspired by Formula 1. This aerodynamically optimised safety bar replaces the traditional A-pillar and is firmly attached to the car’s body, protecting it in the event of an accident. The PureSpeed also comes with custom-designed helmets that complement the Halo system, offering additional protection while enhancing the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance.

With only 250 units to be produced, the PureSpeed is reserved for select enthusiasts and collectors. It is the first model in the new Mercedes-Benz Mythos series, combining legendary racing aesthetics with unparalleled dynamic performance, making it a unique vehicle for connoisseurs.