$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia launches new GLB 200 and GLB 250 4MATIC variants

MERCEDES-BENZ MALAYSIA introduces two new variants of the Mercedes-Benz GLB compact SUV: the GLB 200 and GLB 250 4MATIC. With its powerful proportions and numerous innovations, the redesigned GLB is poised to attract even more customers.

Exterior Features

Design Updates: The GLB 200 features a redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection, an SUV radiator grille with four horizontal louvres, and a Progressive Line exterior. The GLB 250 4MATIC sports an AMG Line exterior with a radiator grille that has single louvres and chrome inserts, an AMG front apron with a front splitter, and an AMG rear apron with visible tailpipe trim in high-gloss black.

Night Package: Available for both variants, this package includes high-gloss black trim parts, including the radiator shell louvres, front and rear apron trim elements, roof railing, exterior mirror housing, beltline and window line trim strips, and simulated underguard.

Lighting: The GLB features new full-LED headlights and rear lights, with Adaptive Highbeam Assist included in the LED High Performance headlamps.

Wheels: The GLB 200 comes with 18-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, while the GLB 250 4MATIC has 19-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Colour Options: The range of exterior colors has been expanded to include a new Spectral Blue Metallic paint.

Interior Features

Seating and Space: The GLB can accommodate up to seven occupants, offering high practicality and variability. The GLB 200 features ARTICO man-made leather upholstery, while the GLB 250 4MATIC offers a combination of ARTICO man-made leather and Microcut microfibre.

Displays and Infotainment: Both variants come with freestanding 10.25-inch wide-screen displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia screens. The latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Design Elements: The interior includes round air vents in a turbine look, a new multifunction sports steering wheel (leather in GLB 200, Nappa leather in GLB 250 4MATIC), and a Star-pattern trim (backlit in GLB 250 4MATIC) that interacts with ambient lighting.

Comfort and Convenience: Additional USB-C ports, increased USB charging power, illuminated USB ports, comfort seats, ambient lighting with 64 colours, and Thermotronic automatic climate control enhance the interior experience.

Safety and Technology

Safety Features: Both variants come equipped with Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Assist, Active Brake Assist, and a Parking Package with a reverse camera. The KEYLESS-GO Comfort package, EASY-PACK tailgate, and GUARD 360° Vehicle protection are also included.

Exclusive GLB 250 Features: The GLB 250 4MATIC includes 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an additional 48-volt electrical system for the belt-driven starter generator. This system provides an additional 10kW of power for faster acceleration, low-vibration and low-noise engine starting, coasting with the engine off, and energy recuperation during braking and acceleration.

Pricing

Mercedes-Benz GLB 200: RM290,888 (on the road without insurance, with 10% Sales Tax for Peninsular Malaysia).

Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4MATIC: RM341,888 (on the road without insurance, with 10% Sales Tax for Peninsular Malaysia).