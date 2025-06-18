MG Motor Malaysia is drawing attention to affordable car ownership this mid-year with enticing promotions on two of its flagship models — the MG5 sedan and the all-electric MG4. These limited-time offers underscore the brand’s continued mission to make stylish, high-quality vehicles more accessible to Malaysian motorists.

The MG5, the largest model in its B-segment class, is now being offered at RM86,900, reflecting a price reduction of RM7,000 from its original recommended retail price of RM93,900. This sedan, known for its sleek design, spacious interior, and smooth driving dynamics, has been tailored for those who value everyday practicality coupled with comfort and visual appeal.

For drivers contemplating a shift to electric mobility, MG has reinforced its commitment through the “Drive Now, Pay Later” campaign, targeting the award-winning MG4. Under this initiative, buyers of the MG4 Lux can benefit from up to 12 months of complimentary instalments, while those opting for the MG4 Standard will enjoy up to 8 months of the same. The campaign aims to remove initial financial barriers, giving prospective EV owners a head start with greater confidence and ease. These promotions are subject to terms and conditions.

MG continues to blend dynamic design, modern technology, and its signature British-inspired driving character across its product line-up. With safety and innovation remaining core priorities, these latest offers represent a timely opportunity for consumers to embrace MG’s distinct driving experience without compromise.