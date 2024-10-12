Mitsubishi Triton wins prestigious design car of the year award

MITSUBISHI Motors Corporation (Mitsubishi Motors) has achieved a significant milestone as the all-new Triton one-ton pickup truck secured the coveted Design Car of the Year award at the 2024-2025 Japan Car of the Year awards. This recognition, which celebrates outstanding exterior and interior vehicle design, marks Mitsubishi Motors’ second consecutive win following last year’s honour for the Delica Mini kei-car.

The Triton was praised by the organising committee for its rugged yet sophisticated design, which embodies Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD spirit while inspiring customers to embrace new lifestyles. Its bold Dynamic Shield front-end design and robust form harmonize perfectly with well-balanced proportions, even in its double-cab configuration.

Built on the “Beast Mode” design concept, the Triton exudes a commanding presence with its powerful and agile appearance. The Dynamic Shield design integrates a robust, three-dimensional front grille with prominent fenders and protective elements, highlighting both strength and sophistication.

Inside, the Triton showcases a driver-focused Horizontal Axis design for enhanced visibility and spatial awareness. Key features include:

Soft padding in strategic areas for passenger protection.

Geometric shapes and metallic accents for a high-contrast, modern cabin.

Glove-friendly switches and dials, catering to professional and rugged use.

Comfortable, sturdy elements like the steering wheel and door handles, designed under the Mitsubishi Touch approach.

Tracing its roots back to the Forte, first launched in 1978, the Triton has become Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic model. Over five generations, approximately 5.7 million units have been sold across 150 countries, solidifying its reputation as a dependable and versatile pickup truck.

The all-new Triton represents a complete overhaul, featuring upgrades to its interior, exterior, chassis, ladder frame, and engine. Developed under the concept of “Power for Adventure,” the model caters to both commercial users and adventure enthusiasts, supporting activities like water sports, winter sports, and outdoor excursions.

First unveiled in Thailand in July 2023, where it is produced, the new Triton debuted in Japan in February 2024. Mitsubishi Motors is now rolling out the model across 100 countries worldwide, further cementing its position as a top contender in the global one-ton pickup truck segment. Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia officially launched the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton in October 2024 with prices starting at RM101,980.

The Design Car of the Year award underscores Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to blending functionality, ruggedness, and aesthetic appeal, positioning the Triton as a standout in its class.