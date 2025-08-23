NETA AUTO MALAYSIA has moved to clarify concerns following recent reports questioning the status of its operations in the country. The brand confirmed that it remains very much alive and operational, with sales, after-sales, warranties and spare parts support continuing without interruption.

The confusion arose after the closure of Neta’s Glenmarie facility, which some had taken as a sign of the company’s withdrawal from Malaysia. Neta has since explained that the closure formed part of a planned restructuring exercise announced earlier in June 2025. The move was made to streamline operations in line with evolving market dynamics and the global direction of its principal.

Far from pulling out, Neta has relocated its service centre to Accentra Glenmarie, just a short distance from its previous site. Although signage and infrastructure adjustments were still in progress when the earlier article was published, the new facility has been open and serving customers. The company admitted that communication around the relocation could have been clearer, but said steps have since been taken to improve transparency, including enhanced engagement with Neta owners.

Questions were also raised over the Careplus Mall address in Seremban, which appears on Neta Malaysia’s official website. The company explained that this represents its corporate and logistics hub, established through Careplus Group’s strategic investment in the brand. As a shareholder in Intro Synergy and NexV Manufacturing, Careplus plays a central role in strengthening Neta’s distribution, warehousing, spare parts management, and EV assembly plans. The Seremban facility should therefore not be seen as a retreat from the Klang Valley, but rather an expansion that complements the upcoming EV plant being developed in Negeri Sembilan.

For existing owners, Neta has reassured that warranty coverage remains valid and will be fully honoured. Spare parts supply is secure, with stock managed at both the Klang Valley and Seremban hubs. Dedicated service centres are already operational, with expansion plans underway, while the company’s customer hotline and digital platforms remain open to assist owners directly.

Looking ahead, Neta Auto Malaysia said it will continue to pursue its Direct-to-Consumer strategy, which is expected to deliver better engagement, greater cost efficiency and improved service for customers nationwide. Despite challenges faced by its principal in global markets, the company reiterated its commitment to Malaysia and confirmed that further updates will be communicated to stakeholders as plans progress.

Neta added that with strong backing from partners such as Careplus, it is confident the brand will continue to grow in Malaysia by offering affordable, reliable and innovative EVs.

The company stressed that while it appreciates the media’s role in covering industry developments, context is crucial. Neta Auto Malaysia remains operational, committed, and firmly invested in supporting its customers now and well into the future.