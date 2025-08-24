Saifuddin to file appeal after RM670k defamation case loss

PETALING JAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will appeal the Alor Setar High Court’s decision today in a defamation suit filed against him by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

In a Facebook statement, today, Saifuddin said he respected the ruling but maintained there were strong legal grounds to challenge the judgment.

“After reviewing the decision with the legal team, I establish that there is a solid legal foundation to appeal.

“Thus, I have ordered my lawyers to immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeals,” he said.

He added that he would also apply for a stay of execution pending the outcome of the appeal.

The case arose from remarks Saifuddin made on July 14 and 15, 2023, which Sanusi alleged were defamatory.

Saifuddin stressed that his statements were made in the public interest and reflected his responsibility as a public figure.

“As someone who respects the rule of law, I believe the justice system will provide a fair space for me to argue and defend the truth.

“I will continue to uphold the principle that openness, integrity and accountability are essential foundations of democratic practice,” he said.

READ ALSO: Home Minister loses defamation case, to pay RM670k to Kedah MB

Earlier, the High Court ordered Saifuddin to pay RM600,000 in damages to Sanusi after ruling in favour of the Kedah Menteri Besar.

Justice Dr John Lee Kien How @ Mohd Johan Lee Abdullah also ordered Saifuddin to pay RM70,000 in legal costs and to publish an apology in both Malay and English-language media within 14 days, with the text to be approved by Sanusi beforehand.

The court further issued a permanent injunction and required Saifuddin to sign an undertaking not to repeat the defamatory remarks.

The case will now proceed to the Court of Appeal.