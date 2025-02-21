IF there is one thing that is true about the EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia, it is that it is not expanding quickly enough.
But helping to quicken the process is Electron, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s division whose sole purpose is to identify locations and set up chargers.
The newest location is at the BHPetrol station in Jalan Genting Klang 1.
Operational since January of 2025, the new station joins two other high-capacity chargers set up at a BHPetrol station by Electron, the other two being the BHP Karak – KL highway and the BHP R&R Ladang Bikam stop over in Perak.
All chargers at the above three locations offer a 200kW DC charging capacity with dual charging CCS2 points. If both points are operational at the same time, the output drops to 100kW, but if you get lucky and you are the only one charging, then you get the full 200kW.
Electron says that the new charging station that it set up at the BHPetrol Jalan Genting Klang 1 is forecasted to serve 1,200 mph of charge in five years.
This is an impressive number and could potentially reduce 460 metric tons of CO2E in as many years. That is equivalent to planting 7,808 trees or 474 acres of forests or 585 football fields of forests in just five years.