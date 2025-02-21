IF there is one thing that is true about the EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia, it is that it is not expanding quickly enough.

But helping to quicken the process is Electron, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s division whose sole purpose is to identify locations and set up chargers.

The newest location is at the BHPetrol station in Jalan Genting Klang 1.

Operational since January of 2025, the new station joins two other high-capacity chargers set up at a BHPetrol station by Electron, the other two being the BHP Karak – KL highway and the BHP R&R Ladang Bikam stop over in Perak.