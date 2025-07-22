$!New Proton X50 attracts 5,000 bookings in just 10 days

The All-New Proton X50 has captured the attention of Malaysians nationwide, with 5,000 bookings recorded within just 10 days of opening its order books on 5 July. The overwhelming response follows a highly successful nationwide prelaunch tour that brought the new SUV to major city attractions, where eager onlookers turned up in droves for a glimpse of Proton’s latest B-segment contender. According to Proton, one booking for the All-New X50 is received every three minutes. This impressive rate reflects a 50 per cent take-up of the early bird promotion, which offers a RM1,000 cash rebate, a special edition Touch ‘n Go card, and an exclusive GEMPAK! Deal. These incentives are reserved for the first 10,000 customers, with only half of that number still available.

The full pricing structure of the All-New X50 will be disclosed during its official launch event, scheduled for the evening of 24 July. Ahead of that, Proton has announced that public test drives will commence at showrooms nationwide from 19 July, giving potential buyers the opportunity to experience the vehicle’s performance and features first-hand. Zhang Qiang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Proton Edar, noted that the company is humbled by the extraordinary interest shown in the new model. He confirmed that production at the Tanjong Malim plant has been accelerated to meet the strong demand, with a target of delivering at least 5,000 units by the end of August. This strategic move is aimed at minimising the waiting period for customers post-launch. The All-New Proton X50 arrives with a raft of upgrades designed to appeal to drivers with active, modern lifestyles. The model features new exterior and interior styling, an enhanced Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a newly developed 1.5-litre turbocharged i-GT engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This combination delivers 181PS and 290Nm of torque, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 7.6 seconds — an improvement of 0.3 seconds over its predecessor — while also achieving a 4.7 per cent boost in fuel efficiency.