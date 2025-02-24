Petronas Sprinta is now Ducati official club Malaysia’s strategic partner

PETRONAS SPRINTA is now the strategic partner of the Ducati Official Club Malaysia (DOCM).

This collaboration was announced during the club’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM). This event also marked the largest gathering for DUCATI in Asia, signifying a significant milestone in the club’s legacy since its establishment in 2016. The AGM brought together DOCM members and avid Ducati enthusiasts to discuss the club’s achievements, future direction, and upcoming initiatives.

DOCM boasts a membership of 1,600 individuals under 13 wings/chapters, each representing different regions and Ducati models. DOCM has become a highly prestigious club, trusted by Ducati fans across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Thailand.

The meeting was chaired by Hishamuddin Md Sani, the 2024 President of DOCM, who shared the club’s progress over the past year, including activities, collaborations, and strategic partnerships. A key highlight of this year’s AGM was the announcement of PETRONAS Sprinta as the primary strategic partner of DOCM for 2025, a collaboration that will elevate DOCM’s status and strengthen its position as a leading Ducati community in Malaysia and Asia.

The event was also graced by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Shamsul Anuar bin Haji Nasarah, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, as the guest of honor.

Today’s Annual Gathering successfully assembled 301 Ducati motorcycles of various models. DOCM organizes this event annually, solidifying its reputation as a premier platform for Ducati enthusiasts to connect, share experiences, and celebrate their passion for the brand.

“DOCM continues to grow as a premier Ducati rider community in Malaysia, thanks to the unwavering support of our members and partners. We are committed to further developing the club, strengthening the spirit of camaraderie, and promoting safe and thrilling riding experiences for all Ducati enthusiasts,” said 2025 President Datuk Seri Nazir Hussin Akhtar Hussin.

Collaboration with PETRONAS

Zameer Zahur Hussain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM), expressed his excitement about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with DOCM and become their primary partner for 2025. Our goal is to enhance our brand’s presence in the local two-wheeler community and showcase the superior quality of PETRONAS Sprinta products. Through this partnership, we aim to support the Ducati community while strengthening the market penetration of our Malaysian-made products domestically.”

Moving forward, DOCM plans to organize more exclusive events, convoys, and international collaborations to enhance its global presence.

Ducati Official Club Malaysia Instagram: docmducatiofficialclubmalaysia

PETRONAS Sprinta: www.facebook.com/PETRONASSprintaAsiaPacific