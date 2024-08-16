$!Pininfarina Unveils Exclusive Open-Top Battista Targamerica

Italians have long been renowned for their mastery in crafting convertibles, and the new Pininfarina Battista Targamerica is a testament to this legacy. Debuting at Monterey Car Week, this bespoke open-top version of the electric hypercar is a stunning addition to Pininfarina’s illustrious portfolio.

The Targamerica is a one-off creation commissioned by a discerning client who already owns a Battista coupe. While the B95 Speedster was Pininfarina’s first convertible, the Targamerica marks the inaugural open-top version of the Battista. This special edition raises questions about why the Battista wasn’t initially offered as a convertible.

Remarkably, the Targamerica went from concept to reality in just one year, following the client’s commission at last year’s Monterey Car Week. Its striking silver with blue accents pays homage to the Ferrari Testarossa Spider—a unique convertible created in 1986 for Fiat heir Gianni Angelli. Noteworthy features of the Targamerica include a custom rear decklid and distinctive doors, as well as an integrated cigar humidor between the seats, catering to the client’s appreciation for cigars.