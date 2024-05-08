$!Proton Achieves Strong Sales Performance in July

Proton has marked a robust start to the second half of 2024 with impressive sales figures, posting a total of 15,103 units sold in July across both domestic and export markets. This surge represents a notable 37.3% rebound from the previous month, which was impacted by a planned plant shutdown for operational improvements. July’s sales volume is the highest recorded since September 2022, reinforcing Proton’s solid position as the second-largest automaker in Malaysia.
Year-to-date (YTD) sales up to the end of July have reached 88,799 units. The total industry volume (TIV) for July is estimated at 73,761 units, reflecting a 27.1% increase over the previous month. Proton’s market share for July has risen to 20.5%, highlighting the brand’s growing influence in the automotive sector.
The Proton Saga, a longstanding favourite in Malaysia, led the sales charge in July, achieving its best monthly sales performance in over a decade. With 7,855 units sold, the Saga reached its highest sales figure since October 2013. Year-to-date sales for the Saga stand at 42,693 units, representing an 8.8% increase compared to 2023 and positioning the model for a standout year.
Other Proton models also delivered strong results. The Proton X50, which recently regained its lead in the B-segment SUV category, saw its best sales month of 2024 with 2,585 units sold in July. This brings its YTD sales total to 12,789 units. The Proton Persona achieved its best sales performance of the year with 1,911 units sold, raising its YTD total to 11,664 units. Additionally, the Proton S70, Proton’s leading C-segment sedan, recorded 1,636 units sold in July, contributing to a YTD figure of 12,550 units. Combined sales of the Persona and S70 have established Proton as the leader in B and C-segment sedan sales, demonstrating the success of its dual-model strategy.
The Proton X70 saw 302 units sold in July, as preparations intensify for the launch of the 2025 Proton X70. The Proton Iriz recorded 537 units sold, and the Proton X90 D-segment SUV achieved 277 sales.
With these promising developments, Proton is poised to continue its growth and maintain its competitive edge in the automotive market.