$!Proton Achieves Strong Sales Performance in July

Proton has marked a robust start to the second half of 2024 with impressive sales figures, posting a total of 15,103 units sold in July across both domestic and export markets. This surge represents a notable 37.3% rebound from the previous month, which was impacted by a planned plant shutdown for operational improvements. July’s sales volume is the highest recorded since September 2022, reinforcing Proton’s solid position as the second-largest automaker in Malaysia.

Year-to-date (YTD) sales up to the end of July have reached 88,799 units. The total industry volume (TIV) for July is estimated at 73,761 units, reflecting a 27.1% increase over the previous month. Proton’s market share for July has risen to 20.5%, highlighting the brand’s growing influence in the automotive sector.

The Proton Saga, a longstanding favourite in Malaysia, led the sales charge in July, achieving its best monthly sales performance in over a decade. With 7,855 units sold, the Saga reached its highest sales figure since October 2013. Year-to-date sales for the Saga stand at 42,693 units, representing an 8.8% increase compared to 2023 and positioning the model for a standout year.