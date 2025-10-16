PRO-NET, the electric vehicle arm of national automaker Proton, has hit a major milestone with the Proton e.MAS 5 — Malaysia’s first truly affordable EV, securing 3,000 bookings within its first week of availability. Even more impressively, over half of that figure came within the first 24 hours, signalling an overwhelming response from Malaysian buyers eager to make the switch to electric mobility. The e.MAS 5’s strong debut follows the success of its larger sibling, the Proton e.MAS 7, which continues to dominate the local EV market in 2025.

As of the end of September, Proton has sold a total of 6,655 units of the e.MAS 7, including 443 units exported to neighbouring markets. With a 24% share of Malaysia’s EV segment, the model has held its position as the country’s best-selling electric vehicle for nine consecutive months — an achievement that has clearly boosted confidence in the brand’s growing EV line-up. The Proton e.MAS 5 is set to redefine what an entry-level electric car can offer. With a tentative price between RM60,000 and RM80,000, the model promises features, technology, and performance usually reserved for higher-end vehicles. Built as a B-segment hatchback, it cleverly combines compact dimensions ideal for city driving with a spacious C-segment-style interior, complete with a flat rear floor, wide-opening doors, and flexible storage options — perfect for both daily use and family outings. Inside, the e.MAS 5 delivers a smart and connected driving experience, featuring a 14.6-inch full-HD touchscreen head unit powered by the ATLAS Auto OS, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.