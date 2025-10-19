Two teenagers killed in Senai-Desaru Highway motorcycle crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Two 15-year-old boys were killed last night after the motorcycle they were riding skidded and crashed into a road divider at KM37.9 of the Senai-Desaru Highway.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the accident is believed to have occurred around 11.25 pm while the boys were travelling towards Ulu Tiram.

Preliminary investigations found that the rider of the Yamaha 135LC motorcycle lost control before veering onto the right-hand shoulder and colliding with the road divider.

Both victims were thrown from the motorcycle and sustained severe injuries.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Mohd Sohaimi advised the public to always be cautious and obey traffic laws.

He urged drivers to practise considerate driving at all times.

The police chief requested anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward with information.

Witnesses can contact the Seri Alam police headquarters at 07-386 4222 to assist with the investigation. – Bernama