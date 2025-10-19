Crocodile found in Australian luxury hotel pool, guests unfazed

PORT DOUGLAS: A crocodile was discovered swimming in a luxury hotel pool in northeastern Australia over the weekend.

The juvenile predator was filmed lying at the bottom of the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort pool in Port Douglas.

TikTok user Lisa Keller posted footage showing the reptile with several guests relaxing on sun lounges nearby.

“Not a single person cares,“ Keller remarked in her video.

Hotel manager Joseph Amerio confirmed the crocodile was spotted early Saturday morning.

The pool was immediately cordoned off until Queensland wildlife officers arrived.

“At no time were guests and the baby animal in the pool at the same time,“ Amerio told AFP.

State wildlife rangers safely removed and relocated the crocodile that afternoon.

Warning signs were subsequently erected in the area according to environment department officials.

It remains unclear whether the animal was a saltwater or freshwater crocodile.

Northern Australia is home to an estimated 100,000 saltwater and freshwater crocodiles. – AFP