Proton extends launch offer for Proton e.MAS 7

PRO-NET, a subsidiary of Proton, has announced the extension of its special launch package for the Proton e.MAS 7 in response to an overwhelming demand from Malaysian consumers. Less than a month after its debut, the vehicle has already secured over 3,000 bookings, prompting the company to extend the offer to the next 3,000 customers. As a result, a total of 6,000 customers will now benefit from this exclusive deal.

The Proton e.MAS 7, Malaysia’s first national electric vehicle (EV), has garnered significant attention due to its innovative features, affordability, and practicality. The extended launch offer includes a RM4,000 price rebate, along with five launch power packages, demonstrating PRO-NET’s commitment to making sustainable mobility more accessible for Malaysians.

Launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in mid-December, the Proton e.MAS 7 is available in two variants: the e.MAS 7 Prime, priced at RM105,800, and the e.MAS 7 Premium, available for RM119,800. Both variants are eligible for the extended launch offer, which includes the Launch Power Packs, offering significant value for early adopters. Among the available packages, the Power Home package provides a complimentary 7kW home charger worth RM1,500, while the Power Plus package includes a free V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) adaptor valued at RM500.

The Power Online package offers unlimited internet connectivity for five years, worth RM1,800, and the Power Thru package includes a six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty, alongside an eight-year/160,000 km high-voltage battery warranty. Additionally, Power Exchange offers an exclusive RM1,200 trade-in rebate for existing Proton owners.

Interested customers can place their bookings for the Proton e.MAS 7 at Proton e.MAS dealerships nationwide or via the official Proton e.MAS website. To further enhance the ownership experience, the Proton e.MAS App, available on major app stores, provides seamless access to EV-related resources.

This initiative is a key part of Proton’s broader vision of promoting sustainable transportation and catering to the needs of environmentally conscious consumers. With the extended offer, the Proton e.MAS 7 becomes an even more compelling option for Malaysians looking to join the EV movement during a pivotal time in the nation’s automotive evolution.