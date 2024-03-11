$!Proton gears up for Sepang 1000km with new S70 R3

PROTON has unveiled its new S70 R3 race car for the upcoming 2024 Sepang 1000KM (S1K) endurance race, hosted at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit. This addition to Proton’s racing portfolio will compete with two cars, each driven by a pair of seasoned and promising drivers.
Driver Line-up
Car #81: Piloted by Syafiq Ali, a three-time S1K winner, and Fahrizal Hasan, known for his multiple victories in the Sepang 12 Hours endurance race.
Car #82: Driven by two emerging talents, Ariff Azmi, an 18-year-old karting and touring car champion, and Alister Yoong, a 21-year-old Formula 4 racer and son of former F1 driver Alex Yoong.
Spotlight on Alister Yoong
Alister Yoong brings an impressive racing background to Proton’s team:
– Winner of the 2022 Indian Racing League and current championship leader in 2024.
– Notched up four wins in the Italian Sports Prototype Championship (CISP) and two in the French Sports Prototype Championship.
– Head coach at Axle Academy, founded by his father, where he trains up-and-coming racers.
The Race Car: Proton S70 R3
The S70 R3 is equipped with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated S4PH engine, engineered according to Malaysian Touring Car (MTC) regulations. The team has hinted at a potential expansion next year, considering entry into the Malaysian Championship Series’ SP2 class. This setup and driver mix signal a strong bid from Proton for the 2024 S1K endurance race.