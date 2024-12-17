Renault rises

RENAULT Group’s inspiring transformation story is the centrepiece of Anatomy of a Comeback, a four-part documentary series premiering on Prime Video. The series chronicles the company’s emergence from a challenging crisis in the early 2020s, driven by the ambitious Renaulution roadmap. This bold strategy redefined Renault’s direction and revitalized its identity, culminating in a remarkable resurgence that is now captured in this exclusive series.

The documentary provides an unprecedented glimpse into Renault’s internal processes, showcasing the innovation and dedication behind its revival. It delves into the manufacturing and design secrets of iconic models like the Renault 5, offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Alpine Formula One Team paddocks, and builds anticipation with a world-first vehicle reveal in the series finale. Through the voices of Renault’s employees, viewers witness the resilience, setbacks, and ultimate triumphs that propelled the company back to prominence.

In a groundbreaking move, the final episode of the series will unveil the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, a production vehicle that marks the 44-year revival of the legendary Renault 5 Turbo. This modern reinterpretation reimagines the classic as an all-electric hot hatch, blending the nostalgia of its rallying heritage with cutting-edge technology. The reveal takes viewers into Renault’s Design Department, where executives Luca de Meo, Fabrice Cambolive, and Gilles Vidal confirm the exciting future of this iconic model.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E, first previewed as a show car at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, is a celebration of retro-futuristic design and electrifying performance. Its lightweight carbon superstructure retains the spirit of the original Turbo, complete with a charging socket cleverly integrated into one of the rear air intakes. Performance-wise, the car boasts two electric motors driving the rear wheels, delivering an impressive 500 bhp and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. The motorsport-inspired livery pays homage to Renault’s 1980s rally legacy, further cementing its place as a “pocket rocket” for the modern era.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E is more than just a car; it’s a cultural icon reborn. Set to launch alongside exclusive activations in 2025, it bridges Renault’s rich heritage with the demands of contemporary automotive innovation. As Anatomy of a Comeback highlights Renault’s journey of reinvention, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E stands as a symbol of its forward-looking vision and commitment to excellence.

For automotive enthusiasts and Renault fans, the documentary promises an exhilarating exploration of the company’s past, present, and future, while the Renault 5 Turbo 3E takes centre stage as a beacon of electrified performance and nostalgia-driven innovation.