$!SAIC Motor Malaysia to present exciting MG lineup at KLIMS 2024

SAIC Motor Malaysia invites you to experience the innovation and style of MG vehicles at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), running from Dec 5-11, 2024 at MITEC KL. Doors open daily at 10am, offering a showcase of MG’s cutting-edge lineup tailored for diverse lifestyles.

Highlights of the Event

Debut of the MG Cyberster: Witness the official Malaysian launch of the MG Cyberster, a stunning two-seater roadster designed for exhilarating performance and modern sophistication. Pricing for the Cyberster will be revealed during the event.

Other Featured Models: Explore a variety of MG vehicles, including:

– MG4 EV: A compact electric hatchback.

– MG5: Sleek and sporty sedan.

– MG HS SUV: A premium and versatile SUV.

– Upcoming Releases: Get a first look at the MG3 HEV, MG7, and MG ZS HEV, showcasing MG’s commitment to hybrid and electric technologies.

Exclusive Benefits: Visitors who book an MG at the event will receive a special gift and an additional reward at MG’s booth (2A02) on Level 2.