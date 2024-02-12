$!SAIC Motor Malaysia to present exciting MG lineup at KLIMS 2024

  1. Motoring

The event will be running from Dec 5-11 at MITEC KL and opens daily at 10am

SAIC Motor Malaysia invites you to experience the innovation and style of MG vehicles at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), running from Dec 5-11, 2024 at MITEC KL. Doors open daily at 10am, offering a showcase of MG’s cutting-edge lineup tailored for diverse lifestyles.

Highlights of the Event

Debut of the MG Cyberster: Witness the official Malaysian launch of the MG Cyberster, a stunning two-seater roadster designed for exhilarating performance and modern sophistication. Pricing for the Cyberster will be revealed during the event.

Other Featured Models: Explore a variety of MG vehicles, including:

– MG4 EV: A compact electric hatchback.

– MG5: Sleek and sporty sedan.

– MG HS SUV: A premium and versatile SUV.

– Upcoming Releases: Get a first look at the MG3 HEV, MG7, and MG ZS HEV, showcasing MG’s commitment to hybrid and electric technologies.

Exclusive Benefits: Visitors who book an MG at the event will receive a special gift and an additional reward at MG’s booth (2A02) on Level 2.

MG Cyberster: Performance and Features

The MG Cyberster is engineered to impress with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive (4WD) system delivering 503PS of power and 725Nm of torque. Key specifications include:

– Battery and Range: Equipped with a 77 kWh battery, offering a WLTP-certified range of 446km.

– Acceleration: Reaches 0-100kph in a blistering 3.2 seconds.

– AC Fast Charger: Full charge in approximately 10.5 hours using a 7kW charger.

– DC Rapid Charger: Charges from 10% to 80% in just 38 minutes at 150kW.

Location and Additional Information

Venue: MITEC KL, Booth 2A02 (Level 2)

Dates: Dec 5-11, 2024

Time: From 10am

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore MG’s innovative lineup and secure exclusive event rewards!